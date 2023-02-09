English
NFO launch | Bank of India Multi Cap Fund to open on Friday — Key things to know

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 9, 2023 6:34:02 PM IST (Published)

The new fund offer (NFO) will open on February 10 and close on February 24, 2023. The multi cap allocation strategy includes a spread of minimum 25 percent of its total assets each in large, mid, and small cap companies.

Bank of India Mutual Fund has announced the launch of 'Bank of India Multi Cap Fund' for investors looking to diversify their portfolio across large, mid and small cap categories (market cap categories). The new fund offer (NFO) will open on February 10 and close on February 24, 2023. The multi cap allocation strategy includes a spread of minimum 25 percent of its total assets each in large, mid, and small cap companies.

The scheme aims to leverage on structural and cyclical opportunities, the company said.
"The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related securities across various market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the Scheme will be realized," it said.
ALSO READ | SIP inflows extend all-time high — What's making them attractive
The scheme is suitable for investors looking for single product solution for equity investment. The scheme is ideal for investors who are looking to invest across market cap categories. It will be managed by Nitin Gosar, Fund Manager.
ALSO READ | Axis Asset Management warns against fake entities — shares list of fraud channels using Axis MF credentials
Mohit Bhatia, CEO, Bank of India Investment Managers Private Limited (Investment Manager for Bank of India Mutual Fund) said, “Given the positive and structural long term strengths of Indian markets and with nature of volatility that is inherent in growth markets like India, we feel that a scheme that invests across categories of large, small and mid-cap companies may provide a good opportunity for investors looking for long term Wealth Creation.”
Alok Singh, CIO, Bank of India Investment Managers Private Limited further added, “Market volatility can be managed by diversification and a multi cap fund by regulatory mandate invests a minimum 25 percent across each of large, mid and small cap companies thus offering diversification across market caps in its portfolios. While large cap compounders are likely to provide index oriented returns, mid cap companies and small cap exposures are likely to provide Alpha creation opportunities in a multi-cap portfolio."
ALSO READ | Equity inflows surge over 70% in January — SIP contributions again hit record high
The minimum initial investment in the scheme will be Rs 5,000 and Rs 1 thereafter. The scheme would be benchmarked against S&P BSE 500 TRI (first tier).
Benefits of investing in Bank of India Multi Cap Fund (as listed by the firm):
  • Investing minimum 25% each in large, mid & small cap
  • Leverage on structural and cyclical opportunities
  • Best of 3: large cap, mid cap, small cap
  • Ability to navigate different market cycles/conditions
  • Portfolio creation through blend of top-down and bottom up approach
  • Relatively better risk adjusted returns compared to single cap biased funds
    • (Edited by : Anshul)
