Bandhan Financial Services Fund opens for subscription: Key things to know about the NFO

Investment in Bandhan Financial Services Fund can be made through licensed mutual fund distributors and online platforms, as well as, directly on https://www.bandhanmutual.com.

Bandhan Financial Services Fund, an open-ended equity scheme offering from Bandhan Mutual Fund, has opened for subscription on Monday. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till July 24, 2023. The fund aims to offer investors the opportunity to benefit from the multi-year growth opportunities in the financial services sector, the fund house said.

Highlighting why investors should consider investing in the Financial Services Sector, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC said, “A significant portion of India’s economic growth is fueled by the financial services sector. Powerful enablers like increasing financial inclusion, growing digitization, and the relatively stronger balance sheet of banks and NBFCs provide visibility for strong earnings growth for this sector. It has been a key driver of returns for the capital market with the Financial Services Index growing 18X since inception compared to 10X for the Nifty 500 Index. The Bandhan Financial Services Fund will go beyond the traditional banking sector by diversifying further with investments in Capital Markets, NBFCs, Insurance, and Fintech as well, providing investors with an opportunity to benefit from India’s long-term growth story.”