From liquid fund to flexicap scheme — Bajaj Finserv MF to launch seven NFOs soon

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday launched its mutual fund (MF) business. Known as Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, this will be India's 41st asset management company (AMC).

Bajaj Finserv, which announced the launch of its mutual fund (MF) business on Tuesday, said it would soon unveil its seven new fund offers (NFOs). This would include liquid funds, money market funds, overnight funds, arbitrage funds, large and midcap funds, balanced advantage funds and flexicap funds. Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund will start rolling out these products within the next 30 days, starting with fixed-income products.

Last month, Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund filed a draft with SEBI to launch these funds.

Here are the NFO details as per the draft scheme information documents available with SEBI (As compiled by Cafemutual.com)