Bajaj Finserv announces Flexi Cap Fund, NFO to be available between July 24-August 7

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund will follow an investment philosophy based on InQuBe – the AMC’s proprietary framework that adds the layer of behavioural finance to the informational and quantitative edges.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management has announced the launch of its first equity scheme, the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme. The new fund offer (NFO) will open for subscription on July 24, 2023 and close on August 7, 2023. The fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments across market capitalisation, based on a ‘MEGATRENDS’ strategy, the fund house said.

"Investors can seek to benefit from the strongest megatrends that their investment experts spot across sectors, themes, market capitalization and geographies. Rather than looking at past performance, the Bajaj Finserv AMC investment team looks at megatrends that are monetisable, have a large scope and long-term impact," the fund house added.

The scheme will be a true to label fund in its category with a potential high active share component. It will focus on targeting future profit pool industries and will have a relatively low turnover ratio. The scheme is being managed by Chief Investment Officer Nimesh Chandan, Senior Fund Manager, Sorbh Gupta (Equity portion) and Siddharth Chaudhary (Debt portion). The fund will be benchmarked against S&P BSE 500 TRI.

"By doing this, it seeks to eliminate behavioural biases in investment decision making. The stock selection can be based on multiple parameters such as company fundamentals, valuations, and most importantly MEGATRENDS across technological, regulatory, economic, nature, demographic and social changes," the fund house said.

Speaking on the launch of the product, Ganesh Mohan, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management said, “ Flexi Cap as a category is the most flexible amongst the equity scheme offerings and we believe it can become an integral part of investors’ core portfolio, especially those who are looking for long-term investments and value creation. India is a high growth economy showing resilience and continues to be one of the most favourable investment destinations in the world. This provides an opportunity to investors who could benefit from the growth of the economy and its diverse sectors contributing towards this growth."

Nimesh Chandan, CIO at Bajaj Finserv Asset Management said, “Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund is based on MEGATRENDS which are powerful long-term changes that affect economies, businesses, and companies. Spotting Megatrends paves the way for long term Buy-and-Hold investing opportunities and this is a key differentiator between cyclical, thematic and factor investing. Our portfolio will be long-term, multi-thematic, multi-cap, multi-sector and growth-oriented.”

“Equity returns tend to correlate with profit stream dynamics. Megatrends investing helps in identifying future profit movements and positioning the portfolio appropriately. This investing approach combines both top-down and bottom-up analysis. The Megatrends filter acts as a top-down layer, while bottom-up analysis helps in identifying businesses that are suited to benefit from those trends," he added.

The fund provides investors the flexibility to invest in companies of all sizes, from small-caps to large-caps, and across sectors. This fund is beneficial for those with a long-term investment horizon, and those who look to avoid the complexities associated with asset allocation in different types of funds, as per Bajaj Finserv AMC.