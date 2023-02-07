NFO launch | Axis MF announces Axis CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index Funds – Check details 

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index – September 2027 before expenses, subject to tracking errors.

Axis Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of their New Fund Offer – Axis CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL September 2027 Index Fund, an open-ended target maturity index fund that will invest in constituents of CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index – September 2027. The new fund offer (NFO) opens for subscription from February 8 to February 21, 2023.

The minimum investment amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. The exit load is Nil. The fund will be managed by Aditya Pagaria and Sachin Jain, Axis Mutual Fund said in a press release.

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index – September 2027 before expenses, subject to tracking errors. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

According to Axis Mutual Funds, the scheme would allocate 95 percent to 100 percent of its underlying securities in Debt Instruments comprising CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index – September 2027 and the remaining in Debt and Money Market instruments (such as treasury bills and government securities having a residual maturity up to one year. Tri-Party Repos and any other like instruments as specified by the Reserve Bank of India from time to time).

The open-ended nature of such a fund means that investors can use systematic investment and withdrawal facilities to tailor entry and exit in the fund to meet investor objectives.

The Scheme will be a passively managed scheme by providing exposure to constituents of CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index – September 2027 and tracking its performance and yield, before expenses.

Furthermore, the Scheme will follow Buy and Hold investment strategy in which debt instruments by G-Sec and state government securities will be held till maturity unless sold for meeting redemptions/rebalancing.

Commenting on the launch of the NFO, Chandresh Nigam, MD and CEO of Axis AMC said, “The current yield curve presents material opportunities to the investor with a medium to the long-term investment horizon. Axis CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL September 2027 Index fund gives an opportunity to investors to invest in a high-quality portfolio with minimal default risk.

The ‘held to maturity’ nature of target maturity strategies aims to minimize duration risk for investors who remain invested through the life of the fund. The newly launched scheme will be an important add-on to Axis Mutual Fund’s portfolio of passive debt offerings.”