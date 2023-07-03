Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches new Fixed Term Plan, NFO available till July 5

Aditya Birla Sun Life fixed term plan — Series UK (183 days) is a close-ended new fund offer (NFO) which seeks to generate income by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the tenure of the scheme.

Aditya Birla Sun Life fixed term plan — Series UK (183 days) has opened for subscription on Monday and will remain till July 5, 2023. This close-ended new fund offer (NFO) seeks to generate income by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the tenure of the scheme. The scheme, however, does not guarantee/indicate any returns, the fund house said.

The scheme has a tenure of 183 days from and including the date of allotment. It will invest in debt and money market instruments with a relatively low interest rate risk and moderate credit risk.

Liquidity

The NAV of the scheme will be announced on every business day. No redemption or repurchase will be permitted prior to maturity of the scheme. However, the units of the scheme are to be listed on NSE and any other recognised stock exchanges as may be decided by AMC from time to time and the unitholders who wish to redeem units may do so through stock exchange at prevailing listed price on such stock exchange.

Flexibility

The mutual fund will allow investors the flexibility to switch their investments (subject to minimum application amount under the scheme) from any other scheme(s)/plans managed by mutual fund, as per the features of the respective scheme, and/or close ended scheme(s)/plans offered by the mutual fund to Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan - Series UK (183 days) during the NFO period (subject to completion of lock-in period, if any, of the units of the scheme(s) from where the units are being switched).

Plans offered

The scheme has regular as well as direct plan, with a common portfolio and separate NAVs. Investors should indicate the plan for which the subscription is made by indicating the choice in the application form.

Each of the above regular and direct plan under the scheme will have the following options/sub-options:

(1) Growth option; and

(2) Payout of income distribution cum capital withdrawal (IDCW) option

Minimum application amount

Minimum of Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 10 thereafter during the NFO period can be availed.

Benchmark and fund manager

The benchmark is NIFTY Low Duration Debt Index and fund manager is Mohit Sharma.

Who should invest?

Investors with moderate risk appetite and who want to invest for 183 days in a mutual fund should invest in Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan - Series UK (183 days), the fund house said.

The risk associated is low to moderate level.