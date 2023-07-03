CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsAditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches new Fixed Term Plan, NFO available till July 5

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches new Fixed Term Plan, NFO available till July 5

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches new Fixed Term Plan, NFO available till July 5
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jul 3, 2023 2:05:25 PM IST (Updated)

Aditya Birla Sun Life fixed term plan — Series UK (183 days) is a close-ended new fund offer (NFO) which seeks to generate income by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the tenure of the scheme.

Aditya Birla Sun Life fixed term plan — Series UK (183 days) has opened for subscription on Monday and will remain till July 5, 2023. This close-ended new fund offer (NFO) seeks to generate income by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the tenure of the scheme. The scheme, however, does not guarantee/indicate any returns, the fund house said.

Live TV

Loading...

The scheme has a tenure of 183 days from and including the date of allotment. It will invest in debt and money market instruments with a relatively low interest rate risk and moderate credit risk.
Liquidity
The NAV of the scheme will be announced on every business day. No redemption or repurchase will be permitted prior to maturity of the scheme. However, the units of the scheme are to be listed on NSE and any other recognised stock exchanges as may be decided by AMC from time to time and the unitholders who wish to redeem units may do so through stock exchange at prevailing listed price on such stock exchange.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X