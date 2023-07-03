Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches new Fixed Term Plan, NFO available till July 5

Aditya Birla Sun Life fixed term plan — Series UK (183 days) is a close-ended new fund offer (NFO) which seeks to generate income by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the tenure of the scheme.

Aditya Birla Sun Life fixed term plan — Series UK (183 days) has opened for subscription on Monday and will remain till July 5, 2023. This close-ended new fund offer (NFO) seeks to generate income by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the tenure of the scheme. The scheme, however, does not guarantee/indicate any returns, the fund house said.

The scheme has a tenure of 183 days from and including the date of allotment. It will invest in debt and money market instruments with a relatively low interest rate risk and moderate credit risk.

The NAV of the scheme will be announced on every business day. No redemption or repurchase will be permitted prior to maturity of the scheme. However, the units of the scheme are to be listed on NSE and any other recognised stock exchanges as may be decided by AMC from time to time and the unitholders who wish to redeem units may do so through stock exchange at prevailing listed price on such stock exchange.