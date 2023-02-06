NFO launch | IDFC MF introduces CRISIL IBX Gilt– April 2032 Index Fund — Key things

The new fund offer (NFO) has opened on Monday and will be available for subscription till February 14, 2023.

IDFC Mutual Fund announced the launch of the IDFC CRISIL IBX Gilt– April 2032 Index Fund, an open-ended target maturity index fund, that will invest in constituents of CRISIL IBX Gilt Index– April 2032. The new fund offer (NFO) has opened on Monday and will be available for subscription till February 14, 2023.

Investment can be made through licensed mutual fund distributors and online platforms, as well as directly on https://idfcmf.com/.

The minimum application amount is Rs 1,000 in the lump sum mode and in multiples of Re 1, thereafter. For systematic investment plan (SIP), the minimum amount is Rs 100 and in multiples of Re 1, thereafter. For systematic transfer plan (STP), the minimum investment is Rs 500 and any amount, thereafter. There is no exit load.

IDFC Mutual Fund announced in a press release that this is a target maturity debt index fund, and so, it will invest in debt securities, and also has a specified termination date. The scheme will terminate on April 30, 2032.

IDFC Mutual Fund said that the fund offers several benefits over other instruments with a long investment tenure. There is no lock-in; the fund offers benefits of indexation after three years, and lastly, higher yield.

According to IDFC Mutual Fund, the fund is suitable for investors looking for a low-cost debt investment avenue that invests in high quality Government securities (G-secs) and offers reasonable returns and income over the target maturity period.

Highlighting why investors may consider including Target Maturity Gilt Index Funds in their portfolio, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC said, “Prudent investors recognize the importance of diversifying their fixed income portfolio through a strategic asset allocation approach that balances quality, stability, liquidity, and the potential for relatively higher returns compared to conventional fixed-term investments."

"Over the past 1 year with the rise in interest rates, the long-term yields too have moved up thereby providing a compelling opportunity for long-term savers. Target Maturity Index Funds offer investors the chance to benefit from attractive yields, along with a reasonably clear view of returns for those who hold the investment until maturity. The IDFC CRISIL IBX Gilt-April 2032 Index Fund is a solution for long-term investors, providing an easy and cost-effective way to invest in sovereign securities that align with their investment timeline," he said.