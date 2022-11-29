NFO launch | Baroda BNP Paribas MF announces 'Multi Asset Fund' — Key things to know

The fund will be managed by Jitendra Sriram (experience with over 25 years) and Vikram Pamnani (Experience of 12+ years) and will be benchmarked against a customized index comprising of 65 percent Nifty 500 TRI + 20 percent of Nifty Composite Debt Index and 15 percent of rupee price of gold.

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund (MF) has announced the launch of Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund. This is an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt and gold ETF. The fund will be managed by Jitendra Sriram (experience with over 25 years) and Vikram Pamnani (Experience of 12+ years) and will be benchmarked against a customized index comprising of 65 percent Nifty 500 TRI + 20 percent of Nifty Composite Debt Index and 15 percent of rupee price of gold.

The new fund offer (NFO) will close on December 12.

"The investment objective of the scheme is to seek long term capital growth by investing in allocation ranging for equities between 65-80 percent, fixed income and gold ETFs at 10-25 percent each along with up to 10 percent in units of REITs and INVITs." the mutual fund house said.

The fund seeks to combine the power of equity, fixed income and gld ETF which offers a differentiated asset allocation-based portfolio strategy that aims to offer growth during the upside and protect during the downside.

“Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund provides investors the opportunity to take exposure to an offering which is well-diversified across asset classes. It is a good investment option for first time and seasoned investors alike, as it saves the hassle of investing, tracking and maintaining investments in multiple strategies,” said Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, adding that “it is also suitable for seasoned investors looking for asset class diversification and portfolio with allocation to gold.”

The fund aims to follow a multi cap investment approach backed by robust research, holding around 45-55 stocks with diversified allocation across sectors. When it comes to fixed income, the fund seeks to invest in a high-quality portfolio of debt and money market instruments to generate income with relatively low credit risks.

The fund will seek exposure towards gold through investments in gold ETFs.