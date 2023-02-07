NFO launch | Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance unveils 'Sustainable Equity Fund' — Key things

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance will evaluate organizations based on its internal proprietary ESG factor model, which will assess data such as public disclosures, investor presentations, annual reports, etc.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance recently introduced 'Sustainable Equity Fund' to offer its customers an opportunity to invest in companies that are socially responsible and have been evaluated on relevant Environment (E), Social (S) and Governance (G) factors. The new fund offer (NFO) is available for subscription now.
The fund is benchmarked to the Nifty 100 ESG index and will invest in businesses that have high ESG scores and will concentrate on stocks that are included in benchmark ESG indices.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance will evaluate organizations based on its internal proprietary ESG factor model, which will assess data such as public disclosures, investor presentations, annual reports, etc. Thereafter, ESG principles combined with the existing investment decision-making process will allow screening of stocks for the fund, the insurance firm said in a statement.
Speaking on the launch of the fund, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, “The fund offers a strong proposition to fulfil life goals while ensuring the ESG quotient of their decisions remain strong. This will enable us to collectively contribute towards building a strong ESG eco-system."
Bajaj Allianz Life Sustainable Equity Fund is available with the Company’s flagship ULIPs, which are:
The Bajaj Allianz Life Sustainable Equity Fund is consistent with the company’s commitment to practise sustainability, wherein its operations benefit the investors, society and environment at large, and strengthening its position as an ESG-compliant organisation, the insurance firm said.
