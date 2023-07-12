homepersonal finance NewsKotak Quant Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO

Kotak Quant Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO

3 Min Read

By Anshul  Jul 12, 2023 2:19:23 PM IST (Published)

Kotak Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of Kotak Quant Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following quant based investing theme. Should you subscribe?

Kotak Quant Fund, a new open-ended equity scheme that uses quantitative methods to identify investment opportunities, opened for subscription on Wednesday. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till July 26, 2023. The performance of the scheme will be measured against the NIFTY 200 TRI index.

The scheme will be managed by a team of experienced fund managers, led by Harish Krishnan. Krishnan has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, and is a specialist in quantitative investing. Abhishek Bisen will be responsible for managing the debt portion of the scheme, while Arjun Khanna will be responsible for managing the foreign securities portion.
Understanding quant funds
Quant fund is an investment fund whose securities are chosen based on numerical data compiled through quantitative analysis. A quant investing strategy is an advanced mathematical model developed by industry professionals and investment analysts. The idea behind this is that the rules are pre-decided based on which stocks are selected and weights are decided.
Investment objective of the fund
The primary investment objective of the Kotak Quant Fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities selected based on a quant model theme. It is important to note that there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.
According to Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO - Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund, by blending fundamental insights with behavioural factors, this open-ended equity scheme endeavours to deliver an optimized portfolio that paves the way for long-term capital appreciation.
Investment mode
Investors can invest a minimum amount of Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 for purchase and Re 0.01 for switches. They can also invest through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), subject to a minimum of 10 SIP installments of Rs 500 each, during the NFO period.
Entry/exit load
This scheme involves no entry load, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The exit load, will be calculated as under:
  • For redemption/switch out within 90 days from the date of allotment: 0.5 percent
  • If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 90 days from the date of allotment - nil
    • Investment strategy
    According to scheme information document, the scheme involves very high risk and is suited for investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only.
    Experts say that quant funds are appropriate for investors who want to hold their investments for an extended period of time.
    A look at returns of other funds from Kotak MF
    Scheme Name Category 3Y Return (%) 
    Kotak Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthFlexi Cap Fund22.02
    Kotak Flexi Cap Fund - GrowthFlexi Cap Fund20.88
    Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMid Cap Fund33.5
    Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - GrowthMid Cap Fund31.86
    Kotak Liquid Fund - Regular Plan - GrowthLiquid Fund4.36
    Kotak Liquid Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthLiquid Fund4.48
    Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthArbitrage Fund5.27
    Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - GrowthArbitrage Fund4.66
    Kotak Money Market Fund - GrowthMoney Market Fund4.8
    Kotak Money Market Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMoney Market Fund4.9
    Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund - GrowthDynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage12.87
    Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthDynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage14.3
    Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - GrowthLarge & Mid Cap Fund25.09
    Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthLarge & Mid Cap Fund26.61
    Kotak Bond Short Term Plan - Direct Plan - GrowthShort Duration Fund5.03
    (Source: Moneycontrol)
