CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsKotak Quant Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO

Kotak Quant Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO

Kotak Quant Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jul 12, 2023 2:19:23 PM IST (Published)

Kotak Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of Kotak Quant Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following quant based investing theme. Should you subscribe?

Kotak Quant Fund, a new open-ended equity scheme that uses quantitative methods to identify investment opportunities, opened for subscription on Wednesday. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till July 26, 2023. The performance of the scheme will be measured against the NIFTY 200 TRI index.

Live TV

Loading...

The scheme will be managed by a team of experienced fund managers, led by Harish Krishnan. Krishnan has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, and is a specialist in quantitative investing. Abhishek Bisen will be responsible for managing the debt portion of the scheme, while Arjun Khanna will be responsible for managing the foreign securities portion.
Understanding quant funds
Quant fund is an investment fund whose securities are chosen based on numerical data compiled through quantitative analysis. A quant investing strategy is an advanced mathematical model developed by industry professionals and investment analysts. The idea behind this is that the rules are pre-decided based on which stocks are selected and weights are decided.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X