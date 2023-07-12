Kotak Quant Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO

Kotak Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of Kotak Quant Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following quant based investing theme. Should you subscribe?

Kotak Quant Fund, a new open-ended equity scheme that uses quantitative methods to identify investment opportunities, opened for subscription on Wednesday. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till July 26, 2023. The performance of the scheme will be measured against the NIFTY 200 TRI index.

The scheme will be managed by a team of experienced fund managers, led by Harish Krishnan. Krishnan has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, and is a specialist in quantitative investing. Abhishek Bisen will be responsible for managing the debt portion of the scheme, while Arjun Khanna will be responsible for managing the foreign securities portion.

Understanding quant funds