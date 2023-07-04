Bandhan MF announces Financial Services Fund — NFO to open on July 10

Investment in Bandhan Financial Services Fund can be made through licensed mutual fund distributors and online platforms, as well as, directly on https://www.bandhanmutual.com.

Bandhan Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of the Bandhan Financial Services Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, offering investors the opportunity to benefit from the multi-year growth opportunities in the financial services sector. The new fund offer (NFO) will open on Monday, July 10, 2023, and close on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Highlighting why investors should consider investing in the Financial Services Sector, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC said, “A significant portion of India’s economic growth is fueled by the financial services sector. Powerful enablers like increasing financial inclusion, growing digitization and the relatively stronger balance sheet of banks and NBFCs provide visibility for strong earnings growth for this sector. It has been a key driver of returns for the capital market with the financial services index growing 18X since inception compared to 10X for the Nifty 500 Index."