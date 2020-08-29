  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Next tranche of gold bond opens on August 31, issue price at Rs 5,117/gm

Updated : August 29, 2020 02:45 PM IST

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 series VI will open for subscription on August 31, 2020 and close on September 4, 2020.
The issue price for the bonds (series V), which were open for subscription from August 3 to August 7, was Rs 5,334 per gram of gold.
Next tranche of gold bond opens on August 31, issue price at Rs 5,117/gm

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Goldman Sachs raises FY22-23 IT sector earnings forecast by up to 7%; raises target for these stocks

Goldman Sachs raises FY22-23 IT sector earnings forecast by up to 7%; raises target for these stocks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement