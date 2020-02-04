Personal Finance
New vs old personal income tax slabs: Which is better for you? Check here
Updated : February 04, 2020 12:58 PM IST
According to tax analysts, taxpayers will have to assess the situations and actual benefits in the old and the proposed tax structure.
The annual income from all sources include the interest income, rental income, salaried income and pension income as applicable.
Annual deductions include Section 80C, mediclaim, house rent allowance (HRA), loss on home property, leave travel allowance (LTA), interest exemption as applicable for the old regime computation.