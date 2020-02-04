New vs old personal income tax slabs: Which is better for you? Check here

With the introduction of a new tax structure in the 2020 Union budget last week, taxpayers are wondering whether they should opt for the new regime or continue with the existing one. The budget offered an individual the choice of paying tax under the new structure with lower rates but foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the existing tax laws and claim the applicable exemptions.

Read more: Here's a list of exemptions, deductions you can avail in the new tax regime

According to tax analysts, taxpayers will have to assess the situations and actual benefits in the old and the proposed tax structure before opting for the one that works better for them.

To clear this confusion, a platform has been prepared where taxpayers can check which tax regime suits them more, based on their annual income and deductions.

The taxpayers can check which I-T regime is better for them for the financial year 2020 by clicking here: rviju.github.io.

Taxpayers are required to feed their total annual income, deductions and age group. With this, they can get the total tax liability in both regimes and opt for the one that suits them.

The annual income from all sources include the interest income, rental income, salaried income and pension income as applicable. Annual deductions include Section 80C, mediclaim, house rent allowance (HRA), loss on home property, leave travel allowance (LTA), interest exemption as applicable for the old regime computation.

The proposed income tax slab