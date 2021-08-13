New TDS/TCS regime: Key tips to implement changes

The hallmark of India’s tax policy in the last few years has been the tax administration’s fixation with data collection. The introduction of a technology-driven GST regime in India has paved the way for ground-level reporting for indirect tax purposes. This was followed by the introduction of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on the sale of goods during the last year where the seller had been entrusted with the responsibility to collect income tax at the rate of 0.1 percent from the buyer, subject to conditions.

TCS or Tax Collected at Source is the tax payable by a seller that he collects from the buyer at the time of sale. Sellers are covered under Section 206C(1H) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 which points out that if the seller crosses the turnover of more than Rs 10 crore in the previous financial year and exceeds the sale transaction of Rs 50 lakh during the year, then a TCS rate of 0.1 percent has to be collected from the buyer on the consideration received. But this provision came into effect from October 1, 2020.

The new provision that has come into effect from July 1, 2021 mandates both sellers and buyers to carry out due diligence w.r.t the tax return filing status of the other party where the aggregate TCS/TDS credit is at least Rs 50,000. Where the payee does not satisfy the due diligence tests, the payer must deduct tax at higher rates as laid down by the law.

Till now, a higher TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) rate was deducted only for those who didn’t have PAN. But from July 1, 2021, a higher rate will be deducted if one has not filed IT returns in the last two previous years under the newly inserted Section 206AB (for TDS) and 206CCA (for TCS) in the Income-Tax Act, 1961. The specified person under this section of the Act is the one who hasn’t filed his IT return within the due date under Section 139(1), for both of the two financial years and if the aggregate TDS/TCS amount exceeds Rs 50,000 in each of these two years.

Key Considerations for Switching to the New Tax Regime

The finance ministry expects that at least 70 percent of Indian taxpayers will switch to the new tax regime because it offers lower tax slabs upfront in place of 70 odd exemptions. Moreover, tax experts believe that the new tax regime provides more flexibility to the taxpayers, who had no choice but to be taxed under the old system even though they had low investments.

Here are the key considerations that taxpayers moving to the new tax regime must keep in mind:

- Understand What is Most Suitable

If one’s taxable income falls below Rs 5 lakh or is above Rs 15 lakh, then tax rates will be the same in both cases. So, the older regime that allows exemptions is better suited.

- Check the Exemptions Offered

Out of all the exemptions removed, check how many will be applicable to you and how much money in total one can save by opting for those.

- Do the Math

Based on one’s net taxable income after the exemptions/deductions, calculate the total income tax payable under old as well as new regime.

- Plan Well

Apart from one’s taxable income, their income, lifestyle, short- and long-term priorities, life stages, and financial goals – are all parameters that can help decide which type of tax regime should one really opt for. Due to rising consumerism, inflation, and growing basic needs, it’s imperative that we start saving early and spend smartly. Therefore, planning our finances is a crucial step here. The power of compounding plays a great role when it comes to achieving our financial goals.

Summing Up

The enactment of the new TDS/TCS regime has considerably gone the extra mile to offer ample freedom of choice to every salaried individual. Therefore, it’s important to understand every variable as one goes along the checklist before implementing the new changes.

The author, Rajesh Gupta, is co-founder and director at Busy Accounting Software. The views expressed are personal