New TDS rule to take effect from July 1: All you need to know

From July 1, a new tax deducted at source (TDS) rule will come into effect, according to which, a certain category of Income Tax Return (ITR) non-filers will have to pay double the TDS of the specified rate.

Here's a look at what the new rule is all about:

What is TDS and why is it deducted?

TDS or tax deducted at source helps in checking malpractices such as non-disclosure of income.

As per the Income Tax Act, any company or person making a payment is required to deduct tax at the source if the payment exceeds a certain limit. It has to be deducted at rates prescribed by the I-T Department.

When was the new TDS rule introduced?

What does the new TDS rule say?

According to the new rule, if a TDS of Rs 50,000 or more has been made for the past two years, but no return of income has been filed, the rate of TDS will be double the specified rate or 5 percent, whichever is higher.

Will it be applicable to all kinds of income?

The answer to this question is, no. The new provision will not be applicable for transactions where the full amount of tax is required to be deducted, eg salary income, payment to a non-resident, lottery, etc.

How can this be checked?

To check such non-filers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced a new tool "Compliance Check for Section 206AB & 206CCA" to ease the compliance burden of the tax deductor.

Under this tool, the deductor can feed the PAN of the deductee on the reporting portal and verify whether any deductee is compliant as per section 206AB of the Act and also whether the individual deductee has linked his/her Aadhar with PAN or not.

The response will be visible on the screen for a PAN search, which can be downloaded in PDF format. For bulk search, the response would be in the form of a downloaded file which can be stored for record.