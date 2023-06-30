New TCS rules FAQ: LRS limit, credit cards exclusion and other questions answered

The new TCS rates are applicable from October 1 instead of July 1 and use of international credit cards while abroad has been excluded from the liberalised remittance scheme and will not be subject to TCS, at least for now. Here's an FAQ on the same

The Finance Ministry has deferred the implementation of a higher Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate of 20 percent on expenditures made under liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) and overseas tour packages till September 30. As a result, the new rates will come into effect from October 1. Additionally, the use of international credit cards while abroad has been excluded from the liberalised remittance scheme and will not be subject to TCS, at least for now.

To understand, on the purchase of overseas tour packages, a TCS of 5 percent will be applicable on payments up to Rs 7 lakh. Above the threshold, 20 percent would be levied from October 1. Currently, overseas tour packages and LRS spending above Rs 7 lakh attract 5 percent TCS.

Here's an FAQ on the new TCS and LRS rules: