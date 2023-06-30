The new TCS rates are applicable from October 1 instead of July 1 and use of international credit cards while abroad has been excluded from the liberalised remittance scheme and will not be subject to TCS, at least for now. Here's an FAQ on the same
New TCS rules FAQ: LRS limit, credit cards exclusion and other questions answered
What is LRS scheme?
Under the LRS scheme, the RBI allows residents to spend funds abroad up to the specified ceiling for investment and expenditure, including travel, education, medical treatment and buying securities and physical assets.
However, all other transactions which are otherwise not permissible under FEMA and those in the nature of remittance for margins or margin calls to overseas exchanges/overseas counterparty are not allowed under the scheme.
Why has government deferred the dates on TCS hike?
To give adequate time to banks and card networks to put in place requisite IT based solutions, the government has decided to postpone the implementation of its May 16, 2023 e-gazette notification.
What the new TCS rules mean for overseas travel now?
All remittances , except overseas tour packages, will attract nil TCS up to Rs 7 lakh.
For overseas tour packages however, five percent TCS will be levied up to Rs 7 lakh spend.
And beyond Rs 7 lakh 20 percent TCS will apply.
Under LRS for other purposes too, the TCS rate will increased to 20 percent from the current five percent from October 1.
While health and education remittances will continue at the earlier five percent or 0.5 percent rates as the case maybe, beyond the Rs 7 lakh threshold.
What is new TCS rule on international credit cards?
The transactions made through international credit cards while travelling/living overseas would not be counted as part of LRS and hence would not be subject to TCS.
The government has not yet given a date for when credit card spends will be brought under the LRS, but has said that the new TCS rates under LRS will be effective from October 1.
How industry experts are reacting the the TCS changes?
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Executive Director & CEO Mahesh Iyer said the government's decision to defer increase in the tax collected at source will help create a level playing field through discussion and inputs from relevant stakeholders.
In a statement, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) -- the apex body of tour operators in the country -- thanked the government for giving partial relief of deferring TCS on the overseas tour packages.
"Though we are happy with this rollback, our long-standing demand is that the TCS should be reduced to 2.5 per ent as the main objective of the government is to bring more people into the tax net," it said.
Whenever implemented, what will be the time period for receiving TCS refunds?
Taxpayers can claim the '20 percent TCS' at the time of Income Tax Return (ITR filing) as it is a direct tax levy.
However, experts say that this may result in cash flow issues for some taxpayers.
The fund will be locked until the time refund is done after processing of ITR.
Additionally, experts point out that those not having an income will not get the refund too.
