Mutual fund investing in name of minors: Sebi's new rule to come into effect from June 15

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised its 2019 circular which prescribed the uniform process to be followed across Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in respect of investments made in the name of a minor through a guardian.
Parents or legal guardians will be able to invest from their own bank accounts in mutual fund schemes for their children, starting June 15. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised its 2019 circular which prescribed the uniform process to be followed across Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in respect of investments made in the name of a minor through a guardian.
The new rule
Under the new rule, payment for investment in mutual funds by any mode will be accepted from the bank account of the minor, parent or legal guardian of the minor, or a joint account of the minor with parent or legal guardian.
They will no longer need to open joint accounts or open the account of minor children for this purpose.
For existing mutual fund folios, the AMCs will have to insist upon a change of pay-out bank mandate before redemption is processed.
Irrespective of the source of payment for the subscription, all redemption proceeds will be credited only to the verified bank account of the minor, which he or she can hold with the parent/ legal guardian, Sebi said.
The existing one
Currently, Sebi only allowed payment for investment from the bank account of the minor or from a joint account of the minor with the guardian. The new circular will streamline this investment process for mutual fund investors who invest on behalf of minors.
ALSO READ | Key trends from April AMFI data: Equity inflows decline sharply, investors flock to gold ETFs and more
First Published: May 15, 2023 1:23 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing
May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read