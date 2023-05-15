English
Mutual fund investing in name of minors: Sebi's new rule to come into effect from June 15
By Anshul  May 15, 2023 1:26:04 PM IST (Updated)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised its 2019 circular which prescribed the uniform process to be followed across Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in respect of investments made in the name of a minor through a guardian.

Parents or legal guardians will be able to invest from their own bank accounts in mutual fund schemes for their children, starting June 15. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised its 2019 circular which prescribed the uniform process to be followed across Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in respect of investments made in the name of a minor through a guardian.

The new rule
Under the new rule, payment for investment in mutual funds by any mode will be accepted from the bank account of the minor, parent or legal guardian of the minor, or a joint account of the minor with parent or legal guardian.
They will no longer need to open joint accounts or open the account of minor children for this purpose.
