Personal Finance
New PPF Scheme 2019 rules make account not liable to attachment: Here are other major changes
Updated : December 17, 2019 09:13 AM IST
Under the new rules, the amount in PPF account will not be liable to attachment under any order or decree of any court in respect of any debt or liability incurred by the account holder.
PPF withdrawal from account will be allowed any time after the expiry of five years from the end of the year in which the account was opened.
The PPF deposit limit is not less than Rs 500 and not more than Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year.
