Personal Finance
New PPF 2019 rules comes into effect: 5 major changes you should know about
Updated : December 17, 2019 06:58 PM IST
50 percent withdrawal from the PPF account balance will be allowed any time after the expiry of five years from the end of the year in which the account was opened.
PPF account will not be liable to attachment under any order or decree of any court in respect of any debt or liability incurred by the account holder, said Jitendra Solanki, a Sebi registered tax and investment expert.
