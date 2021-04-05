  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

New ITR forms for FY20-21: Here are the key changes made by CBDT

Updated : April 05, 2021 06:51 PM IST

Here are the key things to know about Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for the assessment year 2021-22
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently notified income tax return (ITR) forms for the assessment year 2021-22 (the financial year 2020-21).
New ITR forms for FY20-21: Here are the key changes made by CBDT
Published : April 05, 2021 06:41 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus LIVE: '1/3rd of vaccination centres in all Delhi govt hospitals to operate 24 hours from tomorrow'

Coronavirus LIVE: '1/3rd of vaccination centres in all Delhi govt hospitals to operate 24 hours from tomorrow'

Federal Bank gross advances up by 9% at Rs 1.35 lakh cr by Mar'21; deposits up 13%

Federal Bank gross advances up by 9% at Rs 1.35 lakh cr by Mar'21; deposits up 13%

As Nifty IT rises 1.5%, Jefferies highlight multiple tailwinds for the sector

As Nifty IT rises 1.5%, Jefferies highlight multiple tailwinds for the sector

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement