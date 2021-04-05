New ITR forms for FY20-21: Here are the key changes made by CBDT Updated : April 05, 2021 06:51 PM IST Here are the key things to know about Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for the assessment year 2021-22 The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently notified income tax return (ITR) forms for the assessment year 2021-22 (the financial year 2020-21). Published : April 05, 2021 06:41 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply