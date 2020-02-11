New income tax regime: Why is it still important to invest in financial products?

Budget 2020 offered an individual the choice of paying tax under the new structure with lower rates by foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the existing tax regime by claiming the applicable exemptions. After analysing the benefits, many investors may switch to the new tax structure. But does this mean that such investors should stop thinking about investments at all?

According to experts, investments are necessary not just to avail tax deductions, but rather to meet the long-standing financial needs. Stopping investments, despite the fact that the individual picks up the new regime or the old one, is not a good idea.

Investments should be done, even if the new tax structure suits the individual, experts suggest. There are several investment avenues available in the market that helps one in creating a corpus for a long term goal.

How to plan investments

"An individual should take a step-up approach for investments. It is safe to assume that one should start with at least 10 to 15 percentage of the investible surplus for retirement planning at a young age. With passing years the allocation has to be topped up," said Dinesh Rohira, Founder, 5nance - an online financial planning and management platform. This is irrespective of the fact which tax regime is chosen.

"One should base the investments on the time factor. Equities always yield better results on a longer time frame. Allocation of fund should be balanced between equity and debt instruments," explained Rohira.

According to Sachin Karnik, Vice President, Finance, ITM Group of Institutions, an individual should never compromise on term Insurance.

"Term insurance is popular primarily because it asks for low premiums, yet the family of the deceased gets the entire amount. Health insurance is also important for one to keep as it provides with a much needed financial backup at times of medical emergencies," he said.

Mutual funds, bank deposits, public provident fund, national pension system and government bonds are other investment products that help in generating funds.