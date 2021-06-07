New Income-Tax e-filing website launched: Here's an overview of features the portal is offering

The Income Tax Department has launched its new e-filing portal --www.incometax.gov.in -- on June 7, replete with new features which are expected to make the ITR process much easier and faster.

Here is an overview of some of the features that the new e-filing portal is offering:

According to Tax2win, there are several new services that could be seen on the portal such as selection and pre-chatbot facility, multiple methods to pay taxes on the portal, enhanced help section with user manuals and videos, user-friendly dashboard, secure and multiple options for login and wizard-based assistance in ITR selection and pre-filled ITRs.

On the top of the website, Tax2win said, one can find the tab to access individual-based help content. Clicking on the application tab takes an individual to view guidance on how to file ITRs and applicable forms for the same. Deductions, refund status, tax slab and other related information are also present there.

On scrolling down, one can view services like e-verification, linking Aadhaar, knowing refund status and ITR status. Scrolling down further takes us to enhanced and user-friendly help sections.

There are detailed user manuals, FAQs and videos which can help one in learning how to avail various services available on the portal. In addition to this, a chatbot and helpline are available for guided assistance.

To avail of all the services offered by the portal, one will have to register and log in to the portal. If the individual is not a registered user of the portal, he/she can click register on the top right corner.

Already registered members can log in with their user ID and password.

Let's now take a quick look at the dashboard and various functionalities accessible post-login:

There is an e-file menu that lets one to file forms, returns and e-pay tax. The authorised partner menu can help one to explore the My ERI, My CA and authorised representative options. Additionally, services and grievances are also present

There is an elaborate help menu available on the dashboard itself.

To view a personal profile, one can click on the 'My Profile' option and view, edit and personal details. The contact details, according to Tax2win, must be updated promptly to ensure hassle-free communication between the individual and department

On the left side of the portal, there are things to do to ensure profile completion. One can access the portal in various regional languages.

A chatbot is available to help resolve queries.