New income tax e-filing portal to launch on June 7; here are 5 developments you should know

In a recent circular by the Income Tax Department, it announced that the new ITR e-filing portal is all set to go live from June 7, 2021. In the meantime, the existing portal will not be operational till June 6 (midnight) for the preparation of a new launch and migration of data to the Income Tax Portal 2.0.

The department stated that the old website - www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in is likely to be changed to www.incometaxgov.in.

The government has been planning the revamp of the income tax website for a long time to provide simpler ways of tax filing for taxpayers in India.

Here are the expected changes to the income tax portal after the launch on 7th June.

1. All new mobile app - The new income tax portal will be available on mobile phones. The taxpayers will be able to access all key functions, including filing returns, submitting responses, etc., from the mobile app. However, it is unclear that the app will be available on android as well as iOS devices. Once the new portal is live, we will update this section for better understanding.

2. Multiple options for on-portal tax payments - The new ITR filing portal will enable new tax payment options like net banking, UPI, credit card, & RTGS/NEFT. The taxpayers will be able to pay taxes using such payment methods from any account in any bank. This will simplify the current tax payment processes and promote digital transactions.

3. More user-friendly portal - The income tax portal 2.0 will be more user-friendly than the current one. The portal will be integrated with immediate ITR processing, leading to quick refunds to taxpayers. Currently, it takes around 30-45 days for a taxpayer to receive ITR refunds after filing ITR. But, it is expected that the new portal will reduce this refund wait time for taxpayers. Moreover, taxpayers will be able to file their income tax returns using free-of-cost ITR preparation utilities (online/offline). The taxpayers without any tax knowledge will be able to file ITR on the new income tax portal smoothly.

4. Single dashboard for all actions - The new income tax portal will show all interactions, uploads, pending actions against PAN in a single dashboard. It will be easy for taxpayers to respond, submit or view any communication from the department.

5. 24*7 support for taxpayer queries - The income tax department will set up a new customer care centre to address taxpayer queries faster than ever. The 24*7 support team will assist taxpayers with immediate answers using FAQs, tutorials, videos and chatbot/live agent. These are some salient features that are expected from the new ITR filing portal.

The author, Abhishek Soni, is Co-Founder and CEO at Tax2win.in. The views expressed are personal