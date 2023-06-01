New framework for green deposits effective from June 1: What is it and how it works

A green deposit is a fixed-term deposit for investors looking to invest their surplus cash reserves in environmentally friendly projects. Read more here

Starting June 1, Indian financial companies will start accepting as well as offering green deposits. The framework for the same, notified in April and effective today, will apply to all scheduled commercial banks, including small finance banks and deposit-taking non-banking finance companies such as housing finance firms.

This initiative will protect the interest of the depositors, aid customers to achieve their sustainability agenda, address greenwashing concerns and help augment the flow of credit to green activities/projects.

Notably, some Regulated Entities (REs) such as HDFC, IndusInd Bank, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, and Central Bank of India, among others are already offering green deposits for financing green activities and projects.

Understanding green deposits

A green deposit is a fixed-term deposit for investors looking to invest their surplus cash reserves in environmentally friendly projects.

The central bank has come up with a list of sectors that can be classified as sustainable and thus eligible to receive green deposits. These include renewable energy, waste management, clean transportation, energy efficiency, and afforestation.

The need

"The financial sector can play a pivotal role in mobilising resources and their allocation thereof in green activities/projects. Green finance is also progressively gaining traction in India. The purpose and rationale for the framework are to encourage REs to offer green deposits to customers, protect the interest of the depositors, aid customers to achieve their sustainability agenda, address greenwashing concerns and help augment the flow of credit to green activities/projects," RBI said while issuing the framework.

The working rationale

With green deposits, banks promise to earmark the money that they receive as green deposits towards environment-friendly projects and avoid using it to invest in projects that are considered harmful to the climate.

Difference from normal deposits

Green deposits are available for specific purposes, which is not the case with other forms of deposits. Apart from this, all rules are the same for both which may include maturity or redemption.

Inclusions and exclusions

Renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, climate change adaptation, sustainable water and waste management, and green buildings, are among the list of projects/activities where REs could allocate the proceeds raised through green deposits.

RBI has also mentioned a list of 'exclusions' for REs. This includes projects involving new or existing extraction, production and distribution of fossil fuels; nuclear power generation; and direct waste incineration.