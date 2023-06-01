English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsNew framework for green deposits effective from June 1: What is it and how it works

New framework for green deposits effective from June 1: What is it and how it works

New framework for green deposits effective from June 1: What is it and how it works
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jun 1, 2023 11:42:23 AM IST (Published)

A green deposit is a fixed-term deposit for investors looking to invest their surplus cash reserves in environmentally friendly projects. Read more here

Starting June 1, Indian financial companies will start accepting as well as offering green deposits. The framework for the same, notified in April and effective today, will apply to all scheduled commercial banks, including small finance banks and deposit-taking non-banking finance companies such as housing finance firms.

Live Tv

Loading...

This initiative will protect the interest of the depositors, aid customers to achieve their sustainability agenda, address greenwashing concerns and help augment the flow of credit to green activities/projects.
Notably, some Regulated Entities (REs) such as HDFC, IndusInd Bank, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, and Central Bank of India, among others are already offering green deposits for financing green activities and projects.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X