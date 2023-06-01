New framework for green deposits effective from June 1: What is it and how it works

A green deposit is a fixed-term deposit for investors looking to invest their surplus cash reserves in environmentally friendly projects. Read more here

Starting June 1, Indian financial companies will start accepting as well as offering green deposits. The framework for the same, notified in April and effective today, will apply to all scheduled commercial banks, including small finance banks and deposit-taking non-banking finance companies such as housing finance firms.

This initiative will protect the interest of the depositors, aid customers to achieve their sustainability agenda, address greenwashing concerns and help augment the flow of credit to green activities/projects.

Notably, some Regulated Entities (REs) such as HDFC, IndusInd Bank, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, and Central Bank of India, among others are already offering green deposits for financing green activities and projects.