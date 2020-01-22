#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

New EPFO feature allows employees to exit fund

Updated : January 22, 2020 03:49 PM IST

Earlier, only employers were permitted to enter an employee's last date.
New EPFO feature allows employees to exit fund
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Axis Bank Q3 net profit grows 5% YoY to Rs 1,757 crore, misses estimates

Axis Bank Q3 net profit grows 5% YoY to Rs 1,757 crore, misses estimates

UP cabinet approves an increase licence fee for country-made & foreign liquor, for beer

UP cabinet approves an increase licence fee for country-made & foreign liquor, for beer

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV