The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amended the bank locker rules, which include providing customers with updated locker agreements. Here's a look at the guidelines and their impact on locker users.

A new bank locker rule has come into effect from January 1, 2023, according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification. Over the past few days, many lenders have sent text messages to customers to renew their safe deposit locker agreements. As part of this, existing locker depositors were required to furnish proof of eligibility for a renewed locker arrangement. Additionally, they were required to sign a renewal agreement by December 31, 2022.

This mandate was a part of the RBI's updated directives (from August 2021) on how bank lockers are operated, and these have been in force since January 2022. The central bank had further asked banks to renew their locker agreements with existing customers by January 1, 2023.

While some customers have received messages regarding the bank locker agreement from their lenders, others are saying that they haven't got any such instructions from their banks. This, indeed, leaves a question mark on the consequences for such locker-holders as the deadline has already lapsed

It must be noted that there is no clarity yet on whether the date has been extended or not.

So, what should customers do?

If someone has not renewed his/her agreement, it's better to reach out to the bank and update the locker agreement if required, said Adhil Shetty, CEO at BankBazaar.com while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

"It is also advisable that they access their lockers at least once a year. Banks are permitted to break them open using the protocols laid in the locker agreement. To avoid such troubles, it is best to operate the account at regular intervals," Shetty said.

What is locker agreement and how can customers do it?

At the time of allotment of the locker to a customer, the bank enters into an agreement with the customer , on a paper duly stamped. A copy of the locker agreement in duplicate signed by both the parties shall be furnished to the locker hirer to know his/her rights and responsibilities. The original agreement shall be retained with the bank’s branch where the locker is situated.

How are banks responsible for safety of bank lockers?

As per RBI's notification, it is the responsibility of banks to take all steps for the safety and security of the premises in which the safe deposit vaults are housed. It has the responsibility to ensure that incidents like fire, theft/ burglary/ robbery, dacoity, building collapse do not occur in the bank’s premises due to its own shortcomings, negligence and by any act of omission/commission.

How can banks compensate customers in case of any damage?

In cases where loss of contents of locker are due to incidents mentioned above or attributable to fraud committed by its employee(s), the banks’ liability is for an amount equivalent to one hundred times the prevailing annual rent of the safe deposit locker.

When are banks be not responsible for any damage?

The bank are not liable for any damage and/or loss of contents of locker arising from natural calamities or acts of god like earthquake, floods, lightning and thunderstorm or any act that is attributable to the sole fault or negligence of the customer.

Banks will, however, exercise appropriate care to their locker systems to protect their premises from such catastrophes, according to RBI.