New ad code and approval fees threaten investment advisory business

In a country like India where penetration of financial products and instruments has been on a rise in the last decade, the number of registered investment advisors is just 1,300. This in itself tells us something. According to registered investment advisors (RIAs), the number is set to go down further as many RIAs are thinking of returning their licenses.

Even though, RIAs say the growing compliances don’t hurt them as much but the disparity between the compliance and cost on them vis-à-vis mutual fund distributors or financial influencers is making a dent in their business. The latest hit to the RIAs came as the new advertisement norms and the costs of approval put on the RIAs by Sebi.

According to a clarification on costs sent by Sebi registered supervisory body, BASL (BSE Administration and Supervision Limited), every individual RIA will have to pay Rs 3,000 for approvals of their advertisements. Partnership Firms will have to pay Rs 4,500 and Body Corporates (including LLPs) would pay Rs 6,000 for this. These approval will be valid for 180 days. The renewal of the advertisement even without any change would cost the same amount of money after every 6 months.

Here’s a look at the cost structure put down by BASL:

Fee Structure for Advertisement approval:

IA Category BASL Processing Charges (Rs.)Non Refundable Individuals and Sole Proprietorships, Rs 3,000 Partnership Firms Rs 4,500 Body Corporates (including LLPs) Rs 6,000

Now, here’s where the entire thing gets complicated. The advertisement norms don’t just impact the advertisements, website and promotion of RIAs but also their communication via emails and Whatsapp. Take a look at what BASL definition of advertisements that need prior approvals.

As per BASL, advertisement is defined as all forms of communication issued by or on behalf of or in relation to Investment Advisers that may influence investment decisions of any investor/prospective investors. Here's where it gets difficult, this communication also includes internal communication to registered clients that may influence investment decisions.

“Forms of communications, according to BASL, include form of document, pamphlets, circulars, brochures, notice or any research reports or any other literature or information, material published, or designed for use in a newspaper, magazine, SMS or other periodical, radio, television, telephone or tape recording, video tape display, signs or bill boards, motion pictures, telephone directories (other than routine listings) or other public media including any generally accessible websites or emails, whether in print or audio visual format used in workshop/seminar or public speaking or in any other manner.’ As social media is another preferred form of publishing the advertisements, “other manner” as given in the above para, shall include social media platforms including but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, etc,” says the FAQ released by BASL.

Ritesh Gulrajani, a SEBI Individual RIA and the founder of FinMudra whose website is shut down until further clarification from BASL, says that the new rules and cost structure with respect to advertisement code has hit the RIA space and it has hit quite hard.

“To put these constraints in numbers, I have on boarded three clients in the past 2 months, and if I start paying for approval of the ads (marketing flyers, Whatsapp status, website content etc.), these expenses will be more than 50% of my earnings till now. I understand with economies of scale, this percentage will reduce further, but the time and effort which will go into this will hurt our profession. It makes absolutely no sense to scale up an RIA profession. We anyway have a limit of 150 clients. The active number of RIAs which is less than 1000 will dwindle down further,” says Gulrajani.

He adds that, “We go through compliance audit, various reports are sent to the regulator, we sell direct plans only, limit in number of clients and fees and many compliance points to maintain our fiduciary stance. Why get another beast in the name of advertisement code of conduct and discourage fiduciaries,” asks Gulrajani.

Social media is full of tweets by RIAs speaking about the issues with the new AD code and the costs.

An individual RIA on the ground of anonymity said, “I am a certified financial planner and started out as a financial blog but wanted to help people in the correct manner by doing financial planning for them. I am looking to be a cost efficient advisor with fees for financial planning and advisory retainer while continuing to make content for people who want to learn and do it DIY. However, with the new advertising code and a fees of Rs. 3000 per approval, it is increasingly not making business sense to remain an RIA and I am considering my options.”

Even though ARIA, Association of Registered Investment Advisors, has written to BASL and Sebi for more clarity on the ad code, the confusion still persists and the cots are haunting the RIA community. Many RIAs are individually writing to BASL and Sebi. Here’s a part of the letter one RIA wrote to BASL recently.

In its FAQ it mentions

"Any content on Member's website/Member’s own social media platform, including but not limited to Facebook page/Instagram/Twitter Accounts, etc. that promotes new products/services/subscription plans, etc. or amounts to solicitation for account opening this includes Brand Promotion."

Reading the above has given me the impression that even a basic website of a RIA can be construed as advertising material

I would like to submit that I, like several other RIAs, created a website in order to comply with several regulatory disclosures and requirements, and it contains a Page on my "Services"

Further I would like to add:

I do not promote any product on this website.

I do not offer any comparison of returns or even a mention of the same on the website

I offer no subscription service or similar

I only mention the service I actually offer.

As per BASL FAQ , for merely mentioning my services I will need to get my website approved by Basl , not just once ,but every six months , perpetually . Calling a basic website as an advertisement is completely unfair. Many RIAs have started websites in order to assist with compliance work. A basic list of their services is a professional necessity, not advertisement and does not amount to solicitation. To include basic websites in the definition of advertisement and charging a fee every six months perpetually is unreasonable and an unnecessary compliance cost.

RIAs fear that because of this huge disparity in compliance between financial influencers, MF distributors and RIAs, more RIAs will be forced to quit the profession and more investors will be misled in the process.

