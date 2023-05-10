New ad code and approval fees threaten investment advisory business

RIAs say the growing compliances don’t hurt them as much but the disparity between the compliance and cost on them vis-à-vis mutual fund distributors or financial influencers is making a dent in their business.

In a country like India where penetration of financial products and instruments has been on a rise in the last decade, the number of registered investment advisors is just 1,300. This in itself tells us something. According to registered investment advisors (RIAs), the number is set to go down further as many RIAs are thinking of returning their licenses.

Live Tv

Loading...

Even though, RIAs say the growing compliances don’t hurt them as much but the disparity between the compliance and cost on them vis-à-vis mutual fund distributors or financial influencers is making a dent in their business. The latest hit to the RIAs came as the new advertisement norms and the costs of approval put on the RIAs by Sebi.

According to a clarification on costs sent by Sebi registered supervisory body, BASL (BSE Administration and Supervision Limited), every individual RIA will have to pay Rs 3,000 for approvals of their advertisements. Partnership Firms will have to pay Rs 4,500 and Body Corporates (including LLPs) would pay Rs 6,000 for this. These approval will be valid for 180 days. The renewal of the advertisement even without any change would cost the same amount of money after every 6 months.