Nearly 30 stocks saw FY20 EPS downgrades in last 4 quarters; time to exit?
Updated : August 27, 2019 01:08 PM IST
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Nifty NER (the number of upgrades minus the downgrades divided by total stock) deteriorated and stood at negative 10 percent for FY20, Elara Securities said in a report.
Most brokerage firms have downgraded EPS estimates for Nifty. There are as many as 28 stocks in BSE100 that saw FY20 EPS downgrades in the last four quarters.
EPS downgrades immediately affect the valuation of a stock and make a share overpriced for the current market price due to the reduced earning possibility of the company, suggest experts.
