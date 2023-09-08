CNBC TV18
Navi AMC launches Nifty 50 ETF, new fund offer to be available between Sep 11 15

Navi AMC launches Nifty 50 ETF, new fund offer to be available between Sep 11-15

Navi Nifty 50 ETF is well suited for novice investors as it provides a low-cost and diversified way to get started in the stock market, the AMC said.

Sept 8, 2023 1:20:22 PM IST (Updated)

Navi AMC launches Nifty 50 ETF, new fund offer to be available between Sep 11-15
Navi Mutual Fund on Friday announced the launch of its first ETF – Navi Nifty 50 ETF, an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that will track the Nifty 50 Index. An ETF is a type of mutual fund that tracks a particular index or commodity, similar to an index fund, but can be bought and sold on the stock exchange like any regular stock. Investors can invest in the fund directly on the stock exchange through their demat account.

Navi Nifty 50 ETF will trade on stock exchanges like a normal stock, with real-time prices. This means that investors can buy and sell the ETF throughout the trading day and seasoned investors can take advantage of intraday price movements in index funds.
Navi Nifty 50 ETF is well suited for novice investors as it provides a low-cost and diversified way to get started in the stock market, the AMC said.
The Nifty 50 Index has historically delivered attractive returns and earned a CAGR of 23.45 percent (1 year), 24.86 percent (3 years) and 14.22 percent (10 years), as of June 30, 2023. 11 companies have been in the index since its inception: SBI, HDFC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., L&T Ltd.
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Sept 8, 2023 1:15 PM IST
