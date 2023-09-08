Navi AMC launches Nifty 50 ETF, new fund offer to be available between Sep 11-15

Navi Mutual Fund on Friday announced the launch of its first ETF – Navi Nifty 50 ETF, an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that will track the Nifty 50 Index. An ETF is a type of mutual fund that tracks a particular index or commodity, similar to an index fund, but can be bought and sold on the stock exchange like any regular stock. Investors can invest in the fund directly on the stock exchange through their demat account.

Navi Nifty 50 ETF will trade on stock exchanges like a normal stock, with real-time prices. This means that investors can buy and sell the ETF throughout the trading day and seasoned investors can take advantage of intraday price movements in index funds.

Navi Nifty 50 ETF is well suited for novice investors as it provides a low-cost and diversified way to get started in the stock market, the AMC said.