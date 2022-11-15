    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homepersonal finance News

    Navi and Piramal Finance enter into partnership to offer ‘Digital Personal Loan’ — How to avail?

    Navi and Piramal Finance enter into partnership to offer ‘Digital Personal Loan’ — How to avail?

    Navi and Piramal Finance enter into partnership to offer ‘Digital Personal Loan’ — How to avail?
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Under this partnership, borrowers can avail personal loans up to Rs 20 lakh with a tenure of up to 72 months on Navi app. To drive convenience, Navi will enable a completely digital onboarding process with minimum documentation and flexible repayment methods.

    Navi Group, a technology-driven financial products and services company- on Tuesday announced a partnership with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., herein referred to as Piramal Finance, to offer ‘Digital Personal Loan’ to customers across Bharat.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited and an established financial services company in India.
    Under this partnership, borrowers can avail personal loans up to Rs 20 lakh with a tenure of up to 72 months on Navi app. To drive convenience, Navi will enable a completely digital onboarding process with minimum documentation and flexible repayment methods.
    This partnership will expand Navi’s lending platform capabilities, supported by Piramal Finance’s home-grown technology as well as its deep footprint in 11,000+ pin codes pan-India. Under the co-lending partnership agreement, Navi will originate and process the personal loans based on mutually aligned credit parameters and eligibility criteria.
    Piramal Finance will fund 80 percent of the loan generated by the co-lending arrangement while the remaining 20 percent will be funded by Navi Finserv (NBFC, wholly owned subsidiary of Navi Technologies).
    How borrowers can avail loans on the Navi Mobile App:
    Step 1:
    Click on ‘Avail Loan’ on the Navi mobile app home screen
    Step 2: Fill in personal information and other details
    Step 3: See the offer generated - loan amount, tenure, ROI and complete KYC
    Step 4: Select the offer as per requirement and set up the repayment facility (NACH)
    Step 5: Digitally sign the co-lending agreement, and the loan is disbursed with seconds.
    ALSO READ | 5 ways to get personal loan even with low CIBIL score
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    digital loansloanspersonal financePersonal loanPiramal Group

    Previous Article

    IPL 2023 Retention Deadline Day LIVE: Catch the latest updates from all 10 teams ahead of the auction

    Next Article

    What is Trust Wallet and why has it spiked 75% over the last 7 days?

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng