Personal Finance National Pension System: Know about eligibility, premature withdrawal, tax benefits, other details Updated : May 12, 2020 07:27 PM IST An NPS account can be opened by a citizen of 18-65 years of age, according to National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). NPS offers two kinds of accounts -- Tier 1 and Tier 2 -- for instruments including government bonds, equity market and corporate debt. A Tier 1 account allows the subscriber to make a premature withdrawal or even exit under certain conditions.