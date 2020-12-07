Personal Finance Here's a step-by-step guide on how to open NPS account online Updated : December 07, 2020 09:43 AM IST National Pension System or NPS, a government-run investment scheme, gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. It was originally launched for government employees in 2004 and extended to the general public in 2009. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.