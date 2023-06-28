National Insurance Awareness Day 2023: When should you port your health policy

There are chances that a health insurance customer may buy a policy from a particular company and then come across a new product offered by a different insurer which is more suited to his needs in terms of benefits, servicing or pricing. Here is how how you can port

National Insurance Awareness Day is celebrated on June 28 every year in India to review the country's existing insurance coverage. Insurance experts say that it is essential to have adequate health insurance to deal with the escalating expenses of healthcare in the country. While health insurance assures a person of monetary support during difficult times, at times policyholders can also have a bad experience with regards to their policy.

In such cases, health insurance portability comes to the rescue. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) introduced the concept of health insurance portability in 2011, following which if a person feels dissatisfied with his/her existing insurance policy due to high premium, claim-settlement, poor service, or any other issue, he/she can easily switch the policy to a new insurer without losing any policy tenure benefits.