Myntra, Kotak Mahindra Bank launch digital fashion co-branded credit card

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited in partnership with Myntra on Thursday announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind co-branded digital fashion and lifestyle credit card. The card will be available across Myntra as well as Kotak mobile applications, the companies said.

Existing Myntra customers will be able to apply for the card through a completely digital journey on the Myntra app itself. The Kotak Myntra credit card will also be available on MasterCard and RuPay networks.

Santosh Kevlani, Vice President, Partnerships and Monetization, Myntra, said, "As the first-of-its-kind card in the industry, the Myntra Co-branded Credit Card will be dedicated to fashion shoppers across metros, tier 1, tier 2 & 3 cities, creating stickiness and excellent brand recall."

All cardholders who activate their cards will be on boarded on Myntra’s loyalty program - Myntra Insider as well as get a complimentary Rs 500 e-voucher. The card will be promoted across multiple touchpoints ranging from the Myntra app, social to digital platforms, digital assets of the Kotak Mahindra Bank , along with other offline marketing channels.

The joining fee and annual fee for this credit card is Rs 500 only.

Features of Kotak Myntra Credit Card

7.5 percent instant discount on unlimited transactions on Myntra, up to Rs 750 per transaction

Complimentary access to Myntra Insider

5 percent cashback on any purchase with some of the popular platforms: Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, PVR, Cleartrip, Urban Company

Unlimited 1.25 percent cashback on other card spends

Quarterly Milestone of 2 PVR Movie tickets

Rs 500 e-voucher on card activation