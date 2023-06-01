Myntra, Kotak Mahindra Bank launch digital fashion co-branded credit card

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited in partnership with Myntra on Thursday announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind co-branded digital fashion and lifestyle credit card. The card will be available across Myntra as well as Kotak mobile applications, the companies said.
Existing Myntra customers will be able to apply for the card through a completely digital journey on the Myntra app itself. The Kotak Myntra credit card will also be available on MasterCard and RuPay networks.
Santosh Kevlani, Vice President, Partnerships and Monetization, Myntra, said, "As the first-of-its-kind card in the industry, the Myntra Co-branded Credit Card will be dedicated to fashion shoppers across metros, tier 1, tier 2 & 3 cities, creating stickiness and excellent brand recall."
All cardholders who activate their cards will be on boarded on Myntra’s loyalty program - Myntra Insider as well as get a complimentary Rs 500 e-voucher. The card will be promoted across multiple touchpoints ranging from the Myntra app, social to digital platforms, digital assets of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, along with other offline marketing channels.
The joining fee and annual fee for this credit card is Rs 500 only.
Features of Kotak Myntra Credit Card
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: The Social Progress Imperative Report 2022— India has its work cut out for it
Jun 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
A mixed bag with few bright spots for consumer durables makers in Q4FY23. What to expect in FY24?
Jun 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: SEBI Paper on FPIs — the watch dog seeks to cut the Gordian knot to find the faces behind foreign portfolio investments
May 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World No Tobacco Day: How smoking habits affect insurance premiums
May 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read