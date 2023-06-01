Myntra, Kotak Mahindra Bank launch digital fashion co-branded credit card

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited in partnership with Myntra on Thursday announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind co-branded digital fashion and lifestyle credit card. The card will be available across Myntra as well as Kotak mobile applications, the companies said.

Existing Myntra customers will be able to apply for the card through a completely digital journey on the Myntra app itself. The Kotak Myntra credit card will also be available on MasterCard and RuPay networks.