Myntra, Kotak Mahindra Bank launch digital fashion co-branded credit card

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 4:23:59 PM IST (Published)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited in partnership with Myntra on Thursday announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind co-branded digital fashion and lifestyle credit card. The card will be available across Myntra as well as Kotak mobile applications, the companies said.

Existing Myntra customers will be able to apply for the card through a completely digital journey on the Myntra app itself. The Kotak Myntra credit card will also be available on MasterCard and RuPay networks.
Santosh Kevlani, Vice President, Partnerships and Monetization, Myntra, said, "As the first-of-its-kind card in the industry, the Myntra Co-branded Credit Card will be dedicated to fashion shoppers across metros, tier 1, tier 2 & 3 cities, creating stickiness and excellent brand recall."
