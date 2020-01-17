Mutual funds witness 11.6% increase in asset inflows in 9 months of FY20, according to report

Mutual funds in the country added Rs 2.75 lakh crore to their asset base in the nine months of FY20, which is an increase of 11.6 percent, according a CARE Ratings report.

With this addition, mutual funds’ assets under management (AUMs) has reached Rs26.54 lakh crore in December 2019.

Overall exposure of MFs to NBFCs stood at Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the last month of 2019, a drop of about Rs 1 lakh crore since July 2018, when NBFC crisis began. MFs exposure to NBFCs declined to 11.3 percent in December 2019 from 19 percent in July 2018, according to the report.

Banks, finance, software, consumer non-durables and petroleum products were the top five sectors where equity funds invested their money in December.

AUMs of debt, equity and hybrid schemes stood at Rs12.79, Rs 8.04 and Rs 3.58 lakh crore, respectively, in December.

In December 2019, liquid funds recorded significant net outflows of Rs 86,265 crore, however, this was lower than the June-September quarterly outflows, the report said.

The highest share (49.8%) of debt fund inflows were in short-term instruments with maturity of less than 90 days. This was followed by long-duration instruments with a maturity of one year and above.