Personal Finance
Mutual funds witness 11.6% increase in asset inflows in 9 months of FY20, according to report
Updated : January 17, 2020 01:31 PM IST
Mutual funds’ assets under management has reached Rs26.54 lakh crore in December 2019, according to CARE Ratings report.
Banks, finance, software, consumer non-durables and petroleum products were the top five sectors where equity funds invested their money in December 2019.
Overall exposure of mutual funds to NBFCs stood at Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the last month of 2019, a drop of about Rs 1 lakh crore since July 2018, when NBFC crisis began.
