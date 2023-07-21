Sebi's advisory committee likely to discuss new TER norms for mutual funds today

The total expense ratio represents the overall cost borne by mutual funds in managing and operating a mutual fund scheme. It encompasses various expenses, including fund management fees, administrative charges, and other operational costs.

The Securities Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) advisory committee will likely discuss new total expense ratio (TER) norms for mutual funds on Friday, sources informed CNBC-TV18. The suggestions from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on the last TER consultation paper will be discussed in the meeting, sources said.

AMFI had sent a representation to SEBI making a case against the inclusion of Securities Transaction Tax (STT), transaction cost and brokerage in TER. The market regulator in its last board meeting had said that a new consultation paper will be put out for the TER norms.

SEBI’s earlier proposal suggested the inclusion of STT and Goods and Services Tax (GST) on advisory services in the Total Expenses Ratio. Also, SEBI’s consultation paper suggested that TER should be calculated at the asset management company (AMC) level rather than the scheme level.

AMFI in June said that the industry is agreeable to adding GST to the total expense ratio, even though as a principle, GST being a statutory levy should be charged over and above the TER. So AMFI told SEBI that the tax can be made a part of the TER in such a way that the GST is added at all possible levels.

AMFI said that the TER slabs in the consultation paper may need further review to add the GST impact at various levels.

CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday that SEBI's revised consultation paper on mutual funds' TER will be put out in a week.

The total expense ratio represents the overall cost borne by mutual funds in managing and operating a mutual fund scheme. It encompasses various expenses, including fund management fees, administrative charges, and other operational costs. It is calculated as a percentage of the scheme's average Net Asset Value (NAV). The daily NAV of a mutual fund is disclosed after deducting the expenses.