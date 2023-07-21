SEBI expresses disagreement on excluding STT and brokerage from mutual fund's TER

The new constitution paper on Total Expense Ratio (TER) regulations for mutual funds (MFs) is expected to be released for public consultation within a week.

The Securities Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) advisory committee on Friday held a meeting on total expense ratio (TER) norms for mutual funds. As of now, no final decision has been taken on the same, sources informed CNBC-TV18.com. However, the sources said that capital market regulator expressed disagreement on excluding Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and brokerage from TER.

Sebi will mostly review proposal for stretching the asset management company (AMC)- level slabs for equity based asset under management (AUM) of schemes. New consultation paper on the new regulations will likely be put out soon, sources added.

The total expense ratio represents the overall cost borne by mutual funds in managing and operating a mutual fund scheme. It encompasses various expenses, including fund management fees, administrative charges, and other operational costs. It is calculated as a percentage of the scheme's average Net Asset Value (NAV). The daily NAV of a mutual fund is disclosed after deducting the expenses.

SEBI’s earlier proposal suggested the inclusion of STT and Goods and Services Tax (GST) on advisory services in the Total Expenses Ratio. Also, SEBI’s consultation paper suggested that TER should be calculated at the asset management company (AMC) level rather than the scheme level.