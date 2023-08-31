CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsDecoding solution oriented funds: Is investing in them the right choice?

Decoding solution-oriented funds: Is investing in them the right choice?

DP Singh, Deputy Managing Director of SBI Mutual Fund, highlights the essence of solution-oriented funds in providing tailored solutions for various life goals. These funds, he mentions, can be particularly beneficial for objectives like retirement planning and securing a child's future.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 31, 2023 11:07:30 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Years ago, investments were made based on products and whether each product was suitable for an investor on an individual basis. Things evolved when goal based planning was introduced and investments had to be considered on a portfolio basis rather than individually.

We have seen a few AMCs launching solution oriented funds and while we are still at an early stage here, the journey from products to solutions is well and truly underway.
DP Singh, Deputy Managing Director of SBI Mutual Fund, highlighted the essence of solution-oriented funds in providing tailored solutions for various life goals. These funds, he mentioned, can be particularly beneficial for objectives like retirement planning and securing a child's future. Such personalised solutions can be effectively offered at the intermediary level by wealth managers or financial advisors, streamlining the investment process for investors.
One of the notable features of solution-oriented funds is their close-ended nature, typically coming with a mandatory lock-in period of around five years. This characteristic serves as a discipline-instilling mechanism, encouraging investors to commit to their long-term goals and resist impulsive decisions that might hinder their financial progress.
Early starters, who have more time to ride out market fluctuations, can opt for the aggressive plan to potentially achieve higher returns. On the other hand, those starting their investment journey later in life are advised to opt for the conservative plan, focusing on capital preservation and stable growth.
Talking about limitations of solution oriented funds, Kushal Bhagi, Owner of PCC Investing said when you look at the expense ratios of solution oriented funds, on average, it's between 2-2.50 percent and that's amongst the highest expense ratios in the industry.
However, no financial instrument is without its limitations. Kushal Bhagi, Owner of PCC Investing, points out an important concern regarding the expense ratios associated with solution-oriented funds. On average, these ratios range between 2 percent to 2.50 percent, which is relatively high compared to other investment options.
Bhagi suggests that investors could potentially achieve similar objectives with flexi-cap or hybrid funds that come with lower expense ratios.
Also Read | PPF rate less than the inflation rate of July: Will it rise in the next review?
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

explainersmutual fundsRetirement Planning

Recommended Articles

View All
Zerodha to stop showing profit and loss for transferred stocks on its verified P&L page: Nitin Kamath

Zerodha to stop showing profit and loss for transferred stocks on its verified P&L page: Nitin Kamath

Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Now, customers of these five banks can scan UPI QR code and pay via digital rupee — Here's how

Now, customers of these five banks can scan UPI QR code and pay via digital rupee — Here's how

Aug 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Hardeep Singh Puri says govt will unveil details of new home loan scheme for city dwellers next month

Hardeep Singh Puri says govt will unveil details of new home loan scheme for city dwellers next month

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X