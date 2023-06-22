Understanding portfolio overlap in mutual funds and how to avoid it

When the large portion of an investor’s portfolio is invested in similar securities, this aspect is referred to as overlapping — while the intent is to have a well-diversified portfolio. CNBC-TV18.com spoke to an expert for some clarity and solutions key to successful investing.

Diversification in mutual funds can happen not only across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap funds but also across asset management companies (AMCs), fund managers and styles.

When the large portion of an investor’s portfolio is invested in similar securities, this aspect is referred to as ‘overlapping' — for instance, instead of investing Rs 100 in one large fund , if the investment is spread across 10 large-cap funds, the investor might develop high overlapping exposure to particular stocks. This may not be the intent while creating a well-diversified portfolio.

Fear of concentration risk

While some overlap is inevitable, Anurag Jhanwar, Co-Founder and Partner at Upwisery Private Wealth, said excessive overlap can impact portfolio diversification and increase risk exposure.

"The large-cap category is centred around very few companies. Even if investors pick the top 10 large-cap funds as per SEBI categorisation basis the asset under management (AUM), it will represent 90 percent of AUM of all the large-cap funds in the country. If one looks at the individual stocks owned by these large-cap funds, the usual names like ICICI Bank (minimum 6.83 percent weight in every fund) or Reliance Industries (a portfolio weight of minimum 4.11 percent) are omnipresent," Jhanwar said.

Thus, even after having one's investments spread across multiple large-cap funds, the large portion of the investment is bound to go in the same set of stocks, thus increasing the concentration risk.

% of holdings overlap 0-20% 20-40% 40-60% 60-80% Large Cap 0% 2% 73% 24% Mid & Large Cap 20% 27% 53% 0% Mid Cap 11% 84% 4% 0% Small Cap 67% 33% 0% 0% Flexi Cap 16% 51% 33% 0% Multi Cap 31% 69% 0% 0%

(Source: Upwisery Private Wealth)

Case with other market cap based offerings

In the case of other categories, like mid-cap funds, flexi-cap funds, multi-cap funds and small-cap funds, Jhanwar said the overlapping of portfolios tends to get reduced as the investible universe, as defined by SEBI, keeps on becoming wider.

Expenses incurred while having investments in multiple funds

Over-diversification across schemes won't impact the fee. The expense ratio on the number of funds will not matter and remain the same, as it is calculated in percentage terms. But there are ways by which the expense ratio can be reduced.

"If the investors are planning to put money in a large-cap active fund , then a typical large AUM fund in this category is likely to charge low expense ratio. The top 10 funds which also have around 90 percent of the total large-cap AUM have an average TER of 1.7 percent (regular funds). As against this, the balance large-cap funds that are 10 percent of the AUM of the large-cap fund category have average TER as 2.3 percent, indicating that larger AUM large-cap funds generally have a lower TER, in the regular plan category," Jhanwar told CNBC-TV18.com.

One can explore relying on passive funds for large-cap exposure in the portfolio as it can help avoid paying a higher expense ratio for a number of overlapping funds.

Ways to bring down overlap in a portfolio

Passive funds in the large-cap space are emerging as an attractive category. Investors can explore the passive route here as it can help save on the expense ratio for the number of overlapping funds.

"For mid caps and small caps, active funds can be helpful as the fund manager is in a better position to pick and choose from the wide universe it holds. Different investing styles like growth, value, contrarian and momentum, depending on their asset allocation and risk tolerance should be explored while creating a portfolio that is truly diversified," Jhanwar added.

Ideal number of MF holdings to ensure portfolio is truly diversified

The number of funds in the large-cap category can be low, as there can be significant overlapping in this space. While for other categories, 1-2 funds may be enough to get the diversification benefit.

The number of funds to hold also depends on the portfolio size.

According to Jhanwar, investors should also be mindful of exposure risk to one fund and AMC. Investors should also consider the flexibility of the portfolio, the exit load applicable so that the rebalancing and churning of the portfolio can be carried out efficiently.