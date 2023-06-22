Understanding portfolio overlap in mutual funds and how to avoid it

By Anshul

When the large portion of an investor’s portfolio is invested in similar securities, this aspect is referred to as overlapping — while the intent is to have a well-diversified portfolio. CNBC-TV18.com spoke to an expert for some clarity and solutions key to successful investing.

Diversification in mutual funds can happen not only across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap funds but also across asset management companies (AMCs), fund managers and styles.

When the large portion of an investor’s portfolio is invested in similar securities, this aspect is referred to as ‘overlapping' — for instance, instead of investing Rs 100 in one large fund , if the investment is spread across 10 large-cap funds, the investor might develop high overlapping exposure to particular stocks. This may not be the intent while creating a well-diversified portfolio. Fear of concentration risk While some overlap is inevitable, Anurag Jhanwar, Co-Founder and Partner at Upwisery Private Wealth, said excessive overlap can impact portfolio diversification and increase risk exposure.