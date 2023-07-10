Key trends from June AMFI data: Equity inflows see sharp rise, Gold ETFs continue to attract flows, more

While the equity mutual funds witnessed net inflow at Rs 8,245 crore, the total debt scheme saw a net outflow of Rs 14,136 crore. Here are key trends that AMFI data showed:

The June 2023 mutual fund industry data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) highlighted some key insights. While the equity mutual funds witnessed net inflow at Rs 8,245 crore, the total debt scheme saw a net outflow of Rs 14,136 crore. Here are key trends that AMFI data showed:

Equity inflows jump to three-month high in June

The equity mutual funds have witnessed net inflow at Rs 8,245 crore in June 2023 as against Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023 on the back of stock markets making a decent recovery, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data. A good amount of the net inflows could also be attributed to the 11 newly launched funds which mopped up around Rs 3,288 crore during the month.

Small cap funds witness highest inflows followed by value and midcap funds

Within equities, the small cap category led the pack with record breaking net inflows in the month of June 2023 amounting to Rs 5,472 crore. This was followed by the value category (Rs 2,239 core) and midcap category (Rs 1,748.51 crore).

"Sustained foreign fund inflows, anticipation of favourable earnings quarter coupled with improving economic conditions propelled markets to perform well in the month gone by. Both the small cap index and the midcap index surged during the month gone by. Investors have been consistently investing in both these categories since a couple of years. The last time these categories witnessed net outflows was in February 2021 for midcap and September 2021 for small cap," said Melvyn Santarita, Analyst - Manager Research, Morningstar India.

Debt mutual funds see outflows after witnessing inflows for two consecutive months

Debt mutual fund schemes witnessed net outflow in June after witnessing two consecutive months of net inflows. During June, the segment saw a net outflow of Rs 14,136 crore. Liquid funds and ultra-short-duration funds accounted for more than Rs 30,000 crore of outflows, with money market funds and short-duration funds seeing net flows of Rs 10,185 crore, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

New SIPs registered in June highest till date

The number of new Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) registered in June 2023 were over 27 lakh, which is the highest till date, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. With this, the number of SIP accounts stood at 6.65 crore for June 2023 compared to 6.52 in May 2023. The SIP asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.93 crore, compared to Rs 7.52 crore in May 2023.

Gold ETFs continue to attract flows

Gold ETFs continue to attract flows, as it received a net inflow of Rs 70.32 crore in June, though it was lower than Rs 103.12 crore in May. Gold prices came off its highs towards the second half of May thereby providing some buying opportunity, particularly after a sharp rally it witnessed since March this year.

"With gold prices still trading at high levels, some investors would have chosen to book profits or take risk on approach with a view that central banks may not hike rates going ahead. That said, pertinent risks still engulf developed economies and therefore investors continue to invest some portion of their investible assets in gold ETFs which is considered as a safe haven during uncertain times. That said, the flows into the category have been slowing down over the last few months. This could be largely attributed to investors drifting towards better performing asset class such as equities," Santarita said.