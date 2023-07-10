Key trends from June AMFI data: Equity inflows see sharp rise, Gold ETFs continue to attract flows, more

By Anshul

While the equity mutual funds witnessed net inflow at Rs 8,245 crore, the total debt scheme saw a net outflow of Rs 14,136 crore. Here are key trends that AMFI data showed:

Equity inflows jump to three-month high in June The equity mutual funds have witnessed net inflow at Rs 8,245 crore in June 2023 as against Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023 on the back of stock markets making a decent recovery, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data. A good amount of the net inflows could also be attributed to the 11 newly launched funds which mopped up around Rs 3,288 crore during the month.