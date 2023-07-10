Explainer | How to invest in mutual funds — a beginner's guide

A mutual fund is a financial product that pools money from a group of investors and then invests that money collectively in a set of financial instruments.

Mutual Funds are a type of financial instrument that allow an individual to invest in capital markets. They are investment products which can help investors create both long term wealth as well as meet short term financial goals. So let’s start with the basics

What is a mutual fund?

mutual fund is a financial product that pools money from a group of investors and then invests that money collectively in a set of financial instruments. These financial instruments or securities as they are called, can be stocks, bonds, treasury bills or even gold and other commodities. Think of a group of children pooling money to buy a bar of chocolate. Each child then gets allotted individual pieces of the chocolate bar in proportion to the money he or she put in.

Consider these individual chocolate pieces as ‘units’. Coming back to mutual funds, investors are allotted units according to the money they have invested. Having a unit of a mutual fund means owning a small piece of that investment, or as in our example, a small piece of the chocolate bar. There are 43 Asset Management Companies or AMCs in India as of now. They offer a plethora of mutual funds schemes having different investment objectives and risk – reward levels.

What are the different types of mutual funds?

The active and passive concept

The first major categorization of mutual funds is based on a very simple fundamental principle – that is WHO manages the fund? Funds that are managed by an active human fund manager are known as active funds. Funds which are not actively managed by a human fund manager but merely replicate an index, are known as passive funds. Passive funds don’t involve active selection of securities based on the fund managers discretion. Passive funds have to simply mirror an underlying index.

Funds based on asset class

Equity funds

Equity funds invest the bulk of investors’ money in stocks listed in the capital market. The main objective of equity funds is creating wealth through capital appreciation or a rise in the value of stocks held by the fund. But stocks can go up and down. Which is why equity funds carry higher risk as their performance is linked to market movements.

Equity funds are typically a good option for long term wealth creation and to meet long term goals like retirement planning. One must remember to have patience to remain invested and to have the stomach to digest periods of market volatility if choosing to invest in equity funds.

Debt funds

Debt funds are also known as fixed-income funds. These funds invest in assets like government bonds, corporate bonds and money market instruments. In most scenarios debt funds carry lower risk than equity funds and are also associated with lower returns. The concept of having debt in the portfolio is to provide stable and predictable returns to the investor.

Hybrid funds

As the name suggests, hybrid funds are a mix of debt and equity in varying proportions. Based on their asset allocation, hybrid funds can have as much as 90 percent of their assets in debt (conservative hybrid fund), or as much as up to 80 percent in equities (aggressive hybrid). Hybrid funds also include a category called dynamic asset allocation funds which change the debt-equity mix depending on pre-defined market indicators. Multi-asset allocation funds are type of hybrid funds which invest in a mix of 3 asset classes like equity, debt and gold.

How can one invest in mutual funds?

One can invest in mutual funds either in small instalments at a set frequency or via a one-time single shot investment. The former is called a Systematic Investment Plans or SIP and is considered to be a preferred route for first time investors. This is because the investor opting for SIP doesn’t have to worry about market levels and the timing of entry while investing. He/she keeps investing a fixed amount of money either monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually regardless of how the market performs. This method is considered a good option for creating long term wealth over time.

Investing through a lump sum on the other hand, requires careful planning of the time at which you are entering the market. Entering at very high market levels may lead to losses at least in the short term. Generally, lump-sum investments are suited for experienced investors.

What should one consider before investing in mutual funds?

Ask yourself these questions to decide what mutual fund is suitable for you:

What is my investment objective?

Is the objective to create a large retirement corpus? Or is it to park some excess funds for a few weeks? Are you looking to create a pool of money to buy a car in the next 1 year or are you looking to save income tax? There is mutual funds suited for each one of the above goals and even more. So it’s important to know what your end goal is.

How much risk am I willing to take?

This is one of the most important factors when it comes to choosing a mutual fund. They generally say higher the risk, higher the possibility of return. But the key word is possibility. Mutual fund returns are not guaranteed. So ensure that you take only as much risk as you can handle. Both debt and equity mutual funds are linked to market movements and subject to volatility. Ask yourself, will you be able to hold on to your investment even in down phases? Will you be able to bear partial or even complete loss of capital in a worst case scenario? It’s important to invest according to one’s risk appetite to ensure your overall portfolio remains stable. Pick a fund that matches your investment goals and risk profile.

How do I judge a fund’s quality?

While it’s important to look at a fund’s past performance, that performance is no guarantee for future returns. Investors must also consider other important factors such as the fund’s expense ratio or the cost of investing in the fund. It’s also a good idea s to read about the fund manager’s style of investing and study his/her performance track record. Don’t forget to compare several funds across the specific MF category you plan to invest in, on returns as well as expense ratio before deciding on the one that’s right for you.

Should I invest on my own or ask an advisor for help?

If you are new to investing and the capital markets, it’s always better to ask an investment advisor to help you chose the right fund. Ask your advisor to explain the fund’s investment style, return expectations and risk profile before making your decision. And remember, avoid investing in any instrument if you find it too complex to understand because money and investing is best kept simple!