Explainer | How to invest in mutual funds — a beginner's guide

A mutual fund is a financial product that pools money from a group of investors and then invests that money collectively in a set of financial instruments.

What is a mutual fund?

mutual fund is a financial product that pools money from a group of investors and then invests that money collectively in a set of financial instruments. These financial instruments or securities as they are called, can be stocks, bonds, treasury bills or even gold and other commodities. Think of a group of children pooling money to buy a bar of chocolate. Each child then gets allotted individual pieces of the chocolate bar in proportion to the money he or she put in.

Consider these individual chocolate pieces as ‘units’. Coming back to mutual funds, investors are allotted units according to the money they have invested. Having a unit of a mutual fund means owning a small piece of that investment, or as in our example, a small piece of the chocolate bar. There are 43 Asset Management Companies or AMCs in India as of now. They offer a plethora of mutual funds schemes having different investment objectives and risk – reward levels.